Pizza Hut 'Changes' Its Name For Super Bowl LIII

(104.3 WOMC) -- It’s Pizza Hut’s first year as the official pizza of the Super Bowl, and in honor of the momentous occasion, they’ve changed their name to a pun you may not immediately get — unless you’re a football fan. Pizza Hut is now “Pizza Hut Hut.”

It’s double hut, as in hut, hut, hike! — the words stereotypically grunted by footballers before most plays to signify that their team needs to be ready. Pizza Hut has made the name change on their website and will temporarily change its signage to reflect the football-centric name.

The chain, which took over as the official pizza of the NFL after Papa John’s ended its deal, is expecting to sell more than 2 million pizzas during the Super Bowl on February 3. After all, pizza is one of the most popular Super Bowl party foods.