Detroit Pistons Honor Aretha Franklin, Play Her National Anthem At Opener [VIDEO]

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before their season opener Wednesday night by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem.

Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

For Aretha.



Tonight, we honored Aretha Franklin (with an assist from @IsiahThomas) with a moment of silence before playing the National Anthem she sang in the 2004 Finals. pic.twitter.com/r7EI4Nxsj4 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 18, 2018

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

