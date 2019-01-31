This Pillow Could Save Your Relationship!

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're kept up at night by sharing the bed with someone who snores, this product could one day save your relationship.

Forget the earplugs or sleeping in another room. Using noise-canceling technology and "adaptive algorithms," a new high-tech pillow is on the way with relief.

Researchers at Northern Illinois University and Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan built a computer that detects the snoring sounds from your partner, then pumps sound waves on your side of the bed to block it out.

Right now the pillow is still in the development and concept stages, with the findings published in the IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica.