Picture Of Aggressive Goose Taking Out Michigan Golfer Goes Viral

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) Anyone that’s ever been golfing knows that geese on the course can be a genuine nuisance and have bad mouthed them more than once.

Well, just letting you know, they are listening.

And at least one of them don’t like it.

And that would be a goose in Blissfield, Michigan who decided to take back his green in a recent high school match when he absolutely took out this young golfer.

Isaac Couling of Concord High School was making his way to hole number seven at Wolf Creek Golf Course, when he passed by a nesting goose.

Springing into action to defend her home, the goose attacked Couling. And with friends like these, Devon Pitts of Blissfield Athletics was there to capture it all in photos.

The pics were then picked up by the PGA where they were retweeted over 10k times.

According to Blissfield, only Couling's pride was hurt.