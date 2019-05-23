'Game Of Thrones' Is Basically A Live-Action 'Shrek' And Twitter Is Here To Prove It

(104.3 WOMC) -- It's by no means a new thesis but one Twitter user has come to the table with a thread dedicated to drawing cinematic parallels between "Game of Thrones" and "Shrek," and it is pure art.

People have been comparing the two since "Game Of Thrones" began airing back in 2011 but now that the former is all wrapped up, some of the similarities are too glaring to ignore.

One shot is of Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister getting married, and it looks eerily similar to a scene from Shrek when Lord Farquaad is marrying Fiona. The next pic is of Shrek's Prince Charming and his "GoT" look-alike, Jaime Lannister. Then there is a picture of Jaime and Cersei Lannister and that scene's counterpart from Shrek, and finally one of Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane, who is wearing an outfit very much like the one Shrek wears.

So basically Game of Thrones is a Shrek live action pic.twitter.com/BSk1DRFhjc — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) April 20, 2019

If that weren't enough proof, other people added more evidence to the Twitter thread:

I'm not kidding. This is real pic.twitter.com/n4CFRozRBD — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) April 21, 2019

Podrick and human Shrek tho pic.twitter.com/KukoE6QsIK — Christine Le (@christineeeele) April 22, 2019

Multiple scenes are made better with Shrek in them, and at this point it feels surprising that Smash Mouth didn't make an appearance in the "Game of Thrones" theme song.

I had to add this to the thread hahaha pic.twitter.com/ySp1ertIuP — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 5, 2019

Hopefully now, when you go back to rewatch "Game of Thrones," you'll feel the spirit of Shrek ushering you along in your viewing experience.