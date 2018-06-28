Photo shows Kristen Wiig in museum for "Wonder Woman" sequel

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

June 28, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Wiig doesn't look much like a villain in a photo released for "Wonder Woman 1984."

Director Patty Jenkins on Wednesday tweeted the first look at Wiig as Wonder Woman's foe, Cheetah. Wiig is dressed as Barbara Minerva, the mortal who morphs into a powerful nemesis. Wiig's character is shown standing in what appears to be a natural history museum, looking at taxidermy.

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman, and Chris Pine reprises his Steve Trevor role.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is the fourth movie featuring Gadot as the title character.

It is due in theaters in November 2019.

