VIRAL PHOTO: 3 Young Men Share Meal With Elderly Widow

(104.3 WOMC) -- Sometimes it’s the little things that go quite a long way for someone.

And that was on display last week in Oxford, Alabama, when three men went out to dinner.

Jamario Howard posted the story on his Facbook page. It’s been shared more than 42,000 times and has more than 100,000 interactions.

Howard said while they were waiting for their food they noticed the woman eating by herself. “My exact thoughts was ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone,’” he wrote in the post.

He invited her to eat with them and they soon found out she had just lost her husband — and the next day would have been their 60th anniversary.

“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story,” Howard added.