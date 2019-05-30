Pets At Office Can Increase Productivity, Reduce Stress, Research Says
Go tell your boss!
May 30, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Having your pet at work might help you get through the day a lot better.
New research says pets around the office can increase productivity and reduce stress.
The study from Virginia Commonwealth University found people who brought their dogs to work had lower stress hormone levels than those who didn't.
Business Insider says more companies are allowing employees to bring their pets to the office.
