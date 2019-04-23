Bizarre New 'Dino-Cut' Trend Sees Pet Owners Turning Their Cats Into Dinosaurs [IMAGES]
(104.3 WOMC) -- A Jurassic-inspired cat grooming trend is emerging on social media, which sees felines transformed into dinosaurs.
Known as the 'dinocut' or 'dragoncut', the style sees a cat's fur on their back shaved into the triangle-shaped plates, ridges or spikes of a stegosaurus or dragon. Their tails are also shaved into this dinosaur style by using clippers.
The sides of the cat are given a buzz cut so the plates stand out even more, but their heads and bodies are kept in their natural furry state.
While the owners seem pleased by how fierce their cats look, sharing proud photos on social media, the kitties themselves look less keen on their Jurassic makeovers.
While the trend might be cute to look at, shaving a cat's fur leaves them at higher risk of sunburn in the summer months, so it's probably best to only try it out if you have a house cat.
