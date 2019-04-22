Pet Adoption Fees Just $25 On May 4 For 'Empty The Shelters Day'

DETROIT (104.3 WOMC) -- Have room in your heart and home for a new fur baby? There’s no better time than the present to seek one out.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is turning May 4 into "Empty The Shelters Day" for hundreds of dogs and cats across Michigan and 19 other states. The Grand Rapids-based non-profit is lowering all adoption fees to just $25 for the event and will cover the rest of the costs for adoption fees, which can be up to several hundred dollars per adoption.

More than 100 shelters and rescue organizations across the country are participating, more than 50 of which are in Michigan. An interactive map on the foundation's website shows all the participating shelters and rescue organizations.

Millions of pets are abandoned or released to shelters and rescue organizations each year. In Michigan alone, approximately 40,000 pets are euthanized yearly because they are unable to find new homes.

Here’s your chance to help -- more than 1,000 cats and dogs are expected to be available for adoption on “Empty the Shelters” day. Families that choose adoption on May 4 will only be responsible for the licensing fees, which vary by county from $7 to $15. BISSELL Pet Foundation will take care of the rest of the adoption fees, which average $150 for dogs and $60 for cats.

Some shelters require a pre-approved adoption application before Saturday's event so if you're interested, make sure to plan ahead.

For more information about Empty the Shelters day, including a list of participating shelters and rescue organizations, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.