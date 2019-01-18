Perdue Issues Chicken Nugget Recall Due To Possible Wood Contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers to check their freezers, as nearly 70,000 lbs. or frozen, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets have been recalled.

FSIS says Perdue Foods is recalling 68,244 lbs. of SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets (Gluten Free) because they may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically wood.

The products subject to recall come in a 22-oz. plastic bag with the "Best By: Date 10/25/19."

The products were produced on Oct. 25, 2018 and bear the UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” on the label, as well as establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS says the problem was discovered when Perdue, based in Georgia, received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The nuggets were shipped to retail stores across the country.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.