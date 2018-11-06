People Who Decorate Early For Christmas Are Happier Than People Who Wait
November 6, 2018
We know it's only November 6th, but you need to go HARD on tinsel as soon as possible.
According to Steve McKeown, a psychoanalyst, people who decorate for Christmas early are HAPPIER than people who wait for a more reasonable time to put them up, like, you know, after Thanksgiving.
Why? Quote, "In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate [with] things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood. [They're] simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up Christmas decorations early extends the excitement."