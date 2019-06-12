Humans Eat A Credit Card-Size Amount Of Plastic Every Week: Study

(104.3 WOMC) -- Well, here’s one way to cut down on personal debt.

Globally, humans around the world are swallowing and inhaling enough plastic to make a credit card every week, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Newcastle, Australia, and commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature.

Researchers say most of it comes from 'microplastic' particles in our food and drinking water. People ingest about 2,000 such particles each week, adding up to about five grams of plastic - equivalent to a credit card.

The most contaminated source is drinking water, from bottles and the tap. Beer, salt and shellfish are full of plastics too.

Scientists are currently studying the potential health effects of ingesting so much plastic.