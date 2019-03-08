Is Milk Coke A Real Drink? You Be The Judge

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're in the market for unique food and drink ideas, look no further than your Twitter feed. Case in point, one of the latest oddities to sweep Twitter—milk Coke. Yes, that's a combination of milk and Coke.

James Felton, a comedy writer, recently took to Twitter to proclaim that milk Coke is indeed "a real thing." James wrote, "Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions." The tweet includes three photos showing the drink and him sipping it.

Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions. pic.twitter.com/dQR8bg3UAO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019

Some say the mixture of age-old milk and Coca-Cola can be compared to a root beer float, while others find it repulsive.

Many people have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the mixed drink.

Everyone thinks Coke Milk would be disgusting... Ever had a Coke Float? DELISH pic.twitter.com/9JArpAKdGE — ----‍♂️AdamKazam65 (@AdamKazam65) March 3, 2019

Okay I tried this whole #MilkCoke thing & I’m not even mad, it’s actually pretty good -- tastes like less sweet version of a coke float with all the ice cream melted in it ----‍♀️ — katie (@TheAnxietyBear) March 7, 2019

Just found out about #milkcoke and I wanna puke pic.twitter.com/14TPkFwCGQ — Mearii San (@funsizeditalian) March 7, 2019

Some say Milk Coke, also referred to as “Brown Cow," is nothing new.

#milkcoke was called a “brown cow” in my house and it was delicious. — Billy! (@lovebillynyc) March 7, 2019

It’s weird to me that #milkcoke isn’t common knowledge. My parents introduced us to Soda/milk combo when I was like 4 - so 24 years ago give or take. At the times was called “Bop” or a “Brown Cow” and yes if done correctly it was amazing. — Bucs Fan in Japan (@johnallaire128) March 5, 2019

One user pointed out that the mixture was commonly featured on the "Laverne and Shirley" sitcom.