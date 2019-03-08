Is Milk Coke A Real Drink? You Be The Judge
(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're in the market for unique food and drink ideas, look no further than your Twitter feed. Case in point, one of the latest oddities to sweep Twitter—milk Coke. Yes, that's a combination of milk and Coke.
James Felton, a comedy writer, recently took to Twitter to proclaim that milk Coke is indeed "a real thing." James wrote, "Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions." The tweet includes three photos showing the drink and him sipping it.
Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions. pic.twitter.com/dQR8bg3UAO— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019
Some say the mixture of age-old milk and Coca-Cola can be compared to a root beer float, while others find it repulsive.
Many people have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the mixed drink.
Team #milkcoke pic.twitter.com/91XSdZFWVW— Molly Applejohn -- (@Pommejane) March 4, 2019
Everyone thinks Coke Milk would be disgusting... Ever had a Coke Float? DELISH pic.twitter.com/9JArpAKdGE— ----♂️AdamKazam65 (@AdamKazam65) March 3, 2019
Okay I tried this whole #MilkCoke thing & I’m not even mad, it’s actually pretty good -- tastes like less sweet version of a coke float with all the ice cream melted in it ----♀️— katie (@TheAnxietyBear) March 7, 2019
Just found out about #milkcoke and I wanna puke pic.twitter.com/14TPkFwCGQ— Mearii San (@funsizeditalian) March 7, 2019
Some say Milk Coke, also referred to as “Brown Cow," is nothing new.
#milkcoke was called a “brown cow” in my house and it was delicious.— Billy! (@lovebillynyc) March 7, 2019
It’s weird to me that #milkcoke isn’t common knowledge. My parents introduced us to Soda/milk combo when I was like 4 - so 24 years ago give or take. At the times was called “Bop” or a “Brown Cow” and yes if done correctly it was amazing.— Bucs Fan in Japan (@johnallaire128) March 5, 2019
One user pointed out that the mixture was commonly featured on the "Laverne and Shirley" sitcom.
They drank it on Laverne & Shirley all the time! #MilkCoke pic.twitter.com/qTNWU4WelD— Zachary Millstone (@smillstone88) March 5, 2019