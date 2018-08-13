People Are Buying Clothes Just To Post Photos On Instagram Then Returning Them

(WOMC) - This is why you should always wash the clothes you buy after taking them home from the store. You never know where they've been.

In an effort to appear more fashionable, some unscrupulous social media attention seekers are buying clothes just to snap the perfect Instagram shot, then returning the duds a day later.

According to one report, the biggest offenders aren't teens, but men and women aged between 35 to 44, with 17 percent admitting to the practice.

The researchers found that men were more "socially self-conscious," with 12 percent wearing a clothing accessory for the photo then returning to the retailer.