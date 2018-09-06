Paul Hits Wall

(104.3 WOMC) - One of the most respected and loved songwriters, Paul Simon, say’s he’s finished with songwriting.

While he’s not a hard-rockin' writer, which I prefer, his talent has been undeniable.

For a while, Simon & Garfunkle songs were side by side with The Beatles, Motown, Dylan, and Rolling Stones songs burning up the charts in Detroit on KEENER 13 and The BIG 8.

We even had to “analyze“ their song “Richard Cory,” in my 8th Grade English class at Emerson Jr, High in Detroit. Cool teacher, Mrs. Wolters.

Remember almost all great writers hit the wall and experience writer’s block. The well just runs dry.

Most of the time it eventually refills itself. Mark Twain put down what became Huckleberry Finn for five years.

He traveled his old stomping grounds of 20 years earlier, The Mississippi and Boom! He was back at it. It’s happened to many of our rock heroes too. There comes a time when a writer’s well runs dry, and he just runs out of things to s..............