Paul McCartney Crosses Abbey Road -- 49 Years Later

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - The Beatles' iconic album, "Abbey Road," will turn 49 years old on Sept. 26.

The iconic photo which is featured on the album's cover shows the quartet crossing Abbey Road, was taken just over a month before the LP's release.

On Monday (July 23), Paul McCartney shared a video of himself crossing the street to the applause of an onlooking crowd.

He was on his way to the Abbey Road Studios for a surprise performance in support of his upcoming solo album, "Egypt Station," which is due out on Sept. 7.

McCartney’s eldest daughter, Mary, captured a video of the moment and posted it to Instagram. Seems like her dad opted for sandals this time around.