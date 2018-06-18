Is Paul McCartney Gearing Up To Release A New Album?
By: Marty Rosenbaum
June 18, 2018
Paul McCartney is certainly up to something.
He dropped a ten-second teaser video on social for a project called Egypt Station. The clip contains ten seconds of ambient noise with an Egypt Station graphic.
While he hasn't confirmed whether or not this is a new album, it will be something to keep an eye on. McCartney's last studio album, New, came out in 2013.
