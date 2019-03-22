Passenger Shamed For Drying Swimsuit During Flight

(104.3 WOMC) -- One passenger decided to air their dirty laundry while on a flight – literally.

A passenger was caught using the back of three seats to dry three different swimsuits while on what appears to be a GOL airlines flight.

The photo was snapped by another passenger on the Brazilian airline and sent to the popular Instagram page, Passenger Shaming, where it was posted earlier this week.

“PRO TRAVEL TIP: If you have a wet bathing suit, or three — AIRPLANE HEADREST DRYER,” the Instagram caption joked.

The photo quickly gathered nearly 3,400.

Not surprisingly, the comment section had a problem with this, shaming the person for treating the cabin like a personal clothesline.