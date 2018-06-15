Paris Jackson Cleans Michael Jackson's Graffitied Hollywood Star
Paris Jackson shared a post of herself cleaning graffiti off of her father, Michael Jackson's Hollywood Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
The star captioned the photo:
"some people have no f--- respect. I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name."
Many celebs kept her head up by sending good vibes in the comments.
