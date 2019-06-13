WATCH: Little Girl Answers To 'Alexa' Instead Of Her Name Because Of Amazon Echo

(98.7 The Breeze) -- Now, here's a truly first world problem.

A mother behind the camera is heard giggling as she tells her seven-month-old daughter in the clip her name is not 'Alexa,' the name of their voice-activated Amazon Echo device, which they've clearly been using a lot in the last seven months.

Attempting to get the tiny tot to respond to her actual name — Caroline — the mom continues to call out to her as she looks at her Big Bird book.

But the baby only looks up when her mom calls out the name Alexa.

Little 7-month-old Caroline's parents use their Amazon Echo so much she thinks "Alexa" is her name -- https://t.co/Pa0244CyII pic.twitter.com/kBAaerkjwC — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2019

The short clip appeared on Good Morning America and has been watched over 40,000 times already.

However, the internet is split in what they make if it.

Plenty of viewers thought it was sweet and funny, with some even suggesting it might be easier to change the youngster's name than convince her she's called "Caroline."

She is too cute. I think Caroline just changed her name. She likes Alexa much better, lol Too cute. — Nickie Rollins (@RollinsNickie) June 6, 2019

Better than baby "Google."



This baby thinks her name is "Alexa" because her parents use Amazon Alexa so much.https://t.co/fZy8ju3a6M — Bill Labovitz (@wlabovitz) June 9, 2019

Might be time to change her name — Terri Holzman (@HappyMomof5) June 6, 2019

While others have re-tweeted the clip, with captions that aren't quite as glowing.

"This is so sad. What has happened to people?" one person asked.

Not funny. Kinda sad and pathetic that 7-month-old Caroline only answers to the name 'Alexa' - GMA - https://t.co/4v6JO3TL7b via @GMA — Susan Jenkins (@SusieTely) June 12, 2019