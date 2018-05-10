Papa John's Is Going to Start Selling Gallon Jugs of Its Garlic Sauce!

(WOMC) Papa John's garlic dipping sauce is pretty delicious, but it has one fundamental flaw: It only comes in those little containers next to the pepperoncini pepper in the pizza box. There's hardly ever enough there to really slather your pizza in the stuff. But now, all that has changed.

The pizza company announced that they will be selling their famous Garlic Sauce by the jug!

Starting Friday, May 11, the 8-pound jug will be available in Papa John's online merch store (Site goes live Friday), and will be selling for $20.

The monstrous jugs will certainly be a hot commodity, so if you're a big fan, grab one quick and put that stuff on anything your little heart desires.