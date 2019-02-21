Dreamstime

Papa John's Combines Every Meal With Chicken-Waffle Pizza

February 21, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- It's round but it checks all the boxes - breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Papa John's is adding a 'Hot Honey chicken and waffle' pizza to their menu.

The concoction was the winner of a recent Twitter poll of specialty ideas voted on by customers, Business Insider reports.

Over 70 percent of respondents voted for chicken-and-waffles.

The new pie, topped with crispy chicken, waffle crumbs, bacon, cheese, and spicy honey, will be available later this year.

