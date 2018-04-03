Panera Bread's Website Leaked Customer Information For Months, Report Says

(104.3 WOMC) Panera Bread's website leaked the information and millions of customer records for months, a cybersecurity blogger reported.

According to a blog post by Brian Krebs, the records included names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digitals of customer's credit card numbers.

The information was available in plain text on the site and included customers who signed up for an account to order food online. according to KrebsOnSecurity.

In a statement to Reuters, Panera Bread Chief Information Officer John Meister said an internal investigation found that less than 10,000 people were affected.

“Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved,” Meister told Reuters.

Panera has more than 2,000 locations across the country.