Hot Diggity Dog! You Could Own Your Own Wienermobile for Just $7,000

(104.3 WOMC) -- Dreams really do come true. An Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is on the market and it's less than $10,000!

A carbon copy version of the original is for sale on Craigslist in California.

The vehicle has a price tag of US$7,000 and appears to be a pretty spot-on recreation of Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobiles, which have travelled the U.S. selling meat tubes since 1936.

“Hey all, I’ve got an Oscar Meyer Wienermobile replica for sale. Bought several years ago, had won several shows and many awards,” the Craigslist listing reads. “Currently has 110,400 miles but will continue to rise as I use it daily for transportation to work.”

So, why is this person getting rid of such an epic ride?

“Works and runs wonderfully, just need a new car for work,” the seller explains. “The Weinermobile as a daily driver was a novelty and enjoyable for about a week. Now I suffer.”

The listing says delivery is available and cryptocurrency is also accepted.