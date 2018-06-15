Outraged Shoppers Force Target To Discontinue 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day Cards

People are outraged after seeing a "Baby Daddy" Father's Day card while perusing the aisles in Target!

Shopper Takeisha Saunders posted an image of the greeting card she found at a Texas Target location writing, "You cannot be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!?"

Following the backlash Target says they’re removing the cards from store shelves and explained to Buzzfeed, "this particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear."

Saunders says that she appreciates that Target and American Greetings listened to their consumers, telling Radio.com, "they understood where I was coming from and said they would to try to do better recognizing cultural norms."

What do you think of the card? Offensive? Not so bad? Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.