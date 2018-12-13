Our Hearts Ache For Jessica Starr, FOX 2 Meteorologist, Found Dead

(WOMC) Popular local meteorologist Jessica Starr is gone, leaving behind a devastated family, work family, and community.

She took her own life, according to information from co-workers and FOX 2.

"Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here are in shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us," the station said in a news release.

Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

Our hearts are heavy today at WOMC, and we want to take this opportunity to help anyone else who may be contemplating a similar action. Stop. There is hope, and help. The holidays are tough for many people. No one exists in a snow globe or a Hallmark movie, and the reality of life in a stressful time can grind you down.

But know that you have friends.

Reach out today to anyone you're concerned about, and make sure they know this, too.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Counselors are always on hand to talk people through a crisis.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We're committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness. Reach out to them HERE.