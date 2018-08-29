Jason Stitt | Dreamstime.com

Oreo rolls out wasabi, hot wing cookies

August 29, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) - America's most iconic cookie is launching some spicy new flavors.

Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings cookies.

This is not Oreo's first off-beat flavors, but people likely won't find these flavors on store shelves anytime soon.

Right now, they're only available in China.

Americans desperate to try the new flavors of Oreos can either head to Beijing or pay the shipping - both flavors have been available on eBay.

