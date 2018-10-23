Oreo To Release Its Biggest Cookie Ever Next Year — And It Looks Insane
Cookie lovers, meet the Most Stuf Oreo.
The latest of Oreo's wacky cookie creations is a creme lovers dream.
According to TODAY Food, Mondelez International (Oreo’s parent company) confirmed Oreo will release its most-stuffed cookie to date -- called the Most Stuf.
A representative for the snack company shared Oreo’s official announcement with TODAY Food on Monday, confirming that fans “guessed right” about the brand’s latest creation.
The Oreo team has not revealed a whole lot of details about the deliciously full-looking cookie.
The Most Stuf cookie will reportedly be filled with more than triple the original vanilla-flavored creme than the average Oreo.
Earlier this month, the popular Instagram food blog TheJunkFoodAisle posted a now viral photo with a stack of what they claimed were two Most Stuf Oreos.
Coming Soon! The MOST STUF Oreo! *actual product photo -- TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #oreo #oreos #doublestuf #moststuf #cookie #cookies #chocolate #comingsoon #nabisco
The alleged “actual product photo” has yet to be verified by Mondelez.