Oreo To Release Its Biggest Cookie Ever Next Year — And It Looks Insane

(104.3 WOMC) -- The latest of Oreo's wacky cookie creations is a creme lovers dream.

According to TODAY Food, Mondelez International (Oreo’s parent company) confirmed Oreo will release its most-stuffed cookie to date -- called the Most Stuf.

A representative for the snack company shared Oreo’s official announcement with TODAY Food on Monday, confirming that fans “guessed right” about the brand’s latest creation.

The Oreo team has not revealed a whole lot of details about the deliciously full-looking cookie.

The Most Stuf cookie will reportedly be filled with more than triple the original vanilla-flavored creme than the average Oreo.

Earlier this month, the popular Instagram food blog TheJunkFoodAisle posted a now viral photo with a stack of what they claimed were two Most Stuf Oreos.

The alleged “actual product photo” has yet to be verified by Mondelez.