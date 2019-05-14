Forget About Your Summer Bod, Oreo Is Rolling Out Five New Flavors This Summer

(104.3 WOMC) -- Oreo wants your summer days to be that much sweeter.

The cookie brand announced they are bringing back fan favorite S’mores along with four new flavors over the next three months, according to People.

As of Monday, May 13th, S’mores Oreos are back on shelves featuring their graham cracker-flavored cookies and marshmallow and chocolate-flavored cream in all its delicious glory.

Coffee lovers will get their java buzz with the next flavor, Oreo Thins Latte. The slimmer cookie becomes available in June and is also set to be one of the newest permanent flavors.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing will be commemorated with Marshmallow Moon Oreos in mid-June. In addition to glow in the dark packaging, the limited edition cookies come filled with purple marshmallow crème. Houston, we don’t have a problem!

In July, you’ll be ready to cool off as Oreo joins forces with Baskin Robbins to launch Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreo. The ice cream-inspired taste comes with both mint and chocolate cream and peppered with chocolate chips.

Rounding out the list are Maple Crème Oreos. Available starting in late August, the limited edition snack features two Golden Oreos filled with maple crème.

All five flavors seem like the perfect way to say goodbye to your summer body!