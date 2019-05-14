Forget About Your Summer Bod, Oreo Is Rolling Out Five New Flavors This Summer
The flavor drop includes a Baskin Robbins and Oreo mash-up.
Oreo wants your summer days to be that much sweeter.
The cookie brand announced they are bringing back fan favorite S’mores along with four new flavors over the next three months, according to People.
As of Monday, May 13th, S’mores Oreos are back on shelves featuring their graham cracker-flavored cookies and marshmallow and chocolate-flavored cream in all its delicious glory.
S’mores Oreo is back for 2019, and staring to pop up at Walmart! Hot Tip: Check the product locator for Walmart on brickseek.com with UPC # 044000039462 and your zip code to see if stores in your area may have stock -- -- TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #oreo #oreos #smore #smores #smoresoreo #smoresoreos #smoreoreos #smoreoreo #chocolate #graham #summer #limitededition #marshmallow #marshmallows #cookie #cookies
Coffee lovers will get their java buzz with the next flavor, Oreo Thins Latte. The slimmer cookie becomes available in June and is also set to be one of the newest permanent flavors.
The 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing will be commemorated with Marshmallow Moon Oreos in mid-June. In addition to glow in the dark packaging, the limited edition cookies come filled with purple marshmallow crème. Houston, we don’t have a problem!
In July, you’ll be ready to cool off as Oreo joins forces with Baskin Robbins to launch Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreo. The ice cream-inspired taste comes with both mint and chocolate cream and peppered with chocolate chips.
My mind and soul may be ready for spring & summer, but my body is permanently ready for fall. Bring on the new Maple Creme Oreos, debuting some time this year (I’d have to guess this will be a late summer release in advance of the fall season). Not exactly the most creative flavor, but Oreo should do a good job with it. I’m thinking like the Waffles & Syrup Oreos without the butter flavor, and a more intense maple. -- Call me crazy but I’m sure we’re not too far away from a Maple Bacon or Chicken & Waffles Oreo.
Rounding out the list are Maple Crème Oreos. Available starting in late August, the limited edition snack features two Golden Oreos filled with maple crème.
All five flavors seem like the perfect way to say goodbye to your summer body!