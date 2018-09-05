Shawni McLaughlin/Eugene Police Department via AP

Officer rescues baby deer stuck in fence [VIDEO]

September 5, 2018
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An animal welfare officer in Oregon is getting attention after her body-worn camera captured her rescuing a baby deer.

The Eugene Police Department on Thursday made public a video and photo of Officer Shawni McLaughlin freeing a terrified fawn that got stuck in a backyard fence.

In the video, McLaughlin wraps the fawn's head in a towel and lifts it from between two narrow fence posts as she gently talks to the deer.

The fawn lies on the ground for a few seconds after being freed, apparently not aware it can walk.

McLaughlin pets it before it springs up and runs away. An open sore can be seen on the fawn's left hip.

