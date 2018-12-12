Ordering Gifts In Time For Christmas? These Dates Are Key

(104.3 WOMC) -- Many Americans push off holiday shopping until the last minute, but there's a catch with online shopping: Waiting too long may mean those gifts won't arrive until after the holidays.

Most major retailers—and package shippers—anticipate that online shopping will be off the charts this year and that the volume will place a tremendous strain on package delivery systems this holiday season.

To ensure that your holiday gifts arrive on time, check out the year-end gift-shipping deadline information below for FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service.

FedEx

Dec. 17: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery.

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight.

Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority, and FedEx SameDay.

UPS

Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery Monday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery Monday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery Monday, Dec. 24. Note: These packages must be processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery, which isn’t available to all ZIP codes.

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14: Last day to send packages Retail Ground.

Dec. 20: Last day to send packages First Class Mail.

Dec. 20 Last day to send packages Priority Mail.

Dec. 22: Last day to send packages Priority Mail Express.

Target Deadline

Dec. 22: Last day for Free 2-Day Shipping

Kohl's Deadline

Dec. 19: Last day for 2-Day Shipping

Dec. 20: Last day for 1-Day Shipping

Amazon Deadline

Dec. 14: Last day to order for free standard shipping

Dec. 17: Last day to order for standard shipping (free for Amazon Prime members on qualifying orders).

Dec. 22: Last day to order for two-day shipping (free for Prime members).

Dec. 23: Last day to order for one-day shipping.

Dec. 24: Last day to order for same-day delivery, available in certain metro areas, as well as “ultrafast delivery” with Amazon Prime Now in select cities.