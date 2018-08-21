Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Passes are back, along with brand-new option

(104.3 WOMC) - Put on your eatin’ pants, pasta lovers.

Olive Garden announced on Tuesday that its coveted Never Ending Pasta Passes will once again be available for purchase this August 23, along with a new, even more gluttonous version that would be valid for an entire year.

That’s right: In addition to the 23,000 eight-week passes available this year, Olive Garden is offering 1,000 “Annual Pasta Passes” entitling each bearer to 52 weeks of Never Ending Pasta Bowls.

As expected, the Annual Pasta Passes will cost a little more than the normal Never Ending Pasta Passes — $300 as compared to the original’s $100.

The $300 Annual Pass gives you access to all the pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks your body can handle, starting September 24, 2018 and running all the way through September 22, 2019. There’s no limit to how often annual cardholders can visit, other than the two days a year the restaurant is closed (Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).

Both cards will be on sale at www.pastapass.com starting Thursday, August 23 at 2 p.m. E.S.T. and lasting a QUICK 30 minutes, if that.

In 2017, all 22,000 available passes reportedly sold out within a single second, or “2,280 times faster than the iPhone X and 60 times faster than Beyoncé and Jay-Z tickets,” according to Olive Garden.