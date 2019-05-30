Ohio Weatherman Goes Off On Viewers Complaining His Tornado Warning Interrupted Programs [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- This is not about his ego. We repeat: This is not about his ego.

After some viewers apparently complained about him repeatedly breaking into their television programming with warnings about a slew of tornadoes headed to Ohio, Fox 45 meteorologist Jamie Simpson went over the edge.

This guy isn't having it with your shenanigans, folks.

"Some of you complain that this is about my ego," he says in the middle of a storm broadcast, red faced and gesturing in disbelief. "Stop! Just stop!"

He eventually says, "I'm done with you people, I really am. You're pathetic. This is a dangerous situation here. It just bothers me that we have people who don't care about other people's safety around here, it's just ridiculous."

At the root of this problem was apparently that the string of tornadoes had the misfortune of happening when "The Bachelorette" was airing.

And, of course Simpson was correct in his alarm. Eventually, per the AP, a "swarm of apparent tornadoes so tightly packed that one may have crossed the path carved by another tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, smashing homes and blowing out windows. One person was killed and dozens were injured. The storms were among 53 twisters that forecasters said may have touched down Monday across eight states stretching eastward from Idaho and Colorado.

"The winds knocked homes off their foundations, toppled trees and hurled so much debris that it could be seen on radar and highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an Ohio interstate."

Some of the heaviest damage? It happened just outside Dayton, Ohio. Sorry, Bachelor Nation.

Simpson followed up his outburst with dozens of tweets surveying the nearby damage.