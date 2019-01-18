This University Just Installed A Pizza ATM!

(104.3 WOMC) -- After cash, what's the second-best thing you can get from an ATM?

Ohio State University officials hope the answer is pizza.

The school debuted its Pizza ATM on Tuesday. It’s located in Morrill Tower and will eventually offer pizza at all hours.

The machine is stocked with about 70 pizzas, which move from a refrigeration unit to the oven. The 10-inch pies cost $8 and are ready in 3 to 4 minutes.

Video of Pizza ATM

Ohio State joins Xavier, who started the first pizza ATM in the U.S. in 2016.

Last year, Ohio State made headlines with its bacon vending machine, sponsored by the Ohio Pork Council.