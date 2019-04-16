Obscure NYPD Beatles History On Display

(104.3 WOMC) -- An obscure piece of Beatles history, discovered inside the NYPD, has been put on display.

BBC reports the police department's protection detail log for the band's appearance on the Ed Sullivan show was saved from the trash can by an astute officer.

Patrick Cassidy, knowing that the NYPD clears out and destroys such records after 50 years decided to look up 'February 1964' and found the records hiding in plain - record keeping - sight.

The log lists the names of officers who guarded the band, handwritten blotter reports, and even includes an incident "attempting to restrain the surging crowd."

The records, saved from purging in 2013, also mention the fab four's show at Carnegie Hall. The pages were donated to Liverpool's Magical Beatles Museum and are now on display.