Oakland County Woman Suing After Can Of Campbell's Soup Allegedly Exploded In Her Face

(104.3 WOMC) -- An Oakland County woman says she was injured by an exploding can of Campbell’s Chunky soup contaminated with botulism, according to The Detroit News.

Debra Thompson brought the lawsuit against the New Jersey-based canned soup corporation and Ohio-based grocery company through her attorney Craig S. Romanzi.

According to the lawsuit, Thompson purchased a can of Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings soup from a Kroger store in Commerce Township on or about March 23, 2017.

The lawsuit alleges the can of soup exploded because it had been contaminated with botulism, causing pressure to build inside and explode when Thompson tried to open the can.

“When plaintiff returned home, she began to open the can of soup she had just purchased in order to consume its tasty contents,” the complaint reads. “As she began to open the can in her usual manner, the can violently exploded in her face, propelling its contents into her face, mouth and eyes, and causing her to suddenly and violently jerk her head and neck backwards in a combination of shock and fear.”

When Thompson reacted to the explosion, she said it re-aggravated previous injuries from a car crash while also causing new injuries.

The Oakland County woman is suing for at least $75,000.

WXYZ-TV reports Campbell Soup Company released a statement saying they "do not comment on pending litigation."