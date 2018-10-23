Dreamstime

Michigan city bans clown costumes at Halloween event

Oak Park isn't clowning around

October 23, 2018
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- There will be no clownin' around at this year's "Boo Bash" Halloween event in Oak Park next Wednesday ... because clowns are banned.

On the event page, officials write that people can bring children in their favorite Halloween costumes, collect candy down the trick-or-treat street, and enjoy cider and donuts. But don't bring your clown costume.

The reason for the ban? People's phobias and anxieties toward clowns, according to Oak Park recreation director Laurie Stasiak.

"In the past few years, many clown costumes have been given a very scary and evil look. Many scary and horror movies are centered around these types of characters. About 3 years [ago] there were national incidents in the news where people were dressing up as clowns and scaring people and in some cases assaulting them," she told the Oakland County Times. "Many people have phobias and anxiety about clowns.  It’s because of this that we asked people not to dress up as clowns for this community event.”

The penalty for breaking the rule is unknown.

 

 

Oak Park
No Clown Masks
Oak Park Clown Masks
Oak Park Masks Ban

