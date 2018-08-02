Nutella Wants You To Fill Its Taste Tester Position, No Experience Required

(WOMC) - Would you like a job where you did nothing but taste the delicious stuff that goes into Nutella spread? You're in luck.

Nutella is hiring taste testers to check out cocoa, hazelnuts and other ingredients.

The job description, posted on Open Job Metis (and written in Italian), says the three-month paid (!!) training course will teach the chosen candidates to hone their senses of taste and smell and equip them with the vocabulary to best describe the tastes.

According to The Local, Ferrero hopes to employ "non-professionals," so no experience is required.

Sound too good to be true? It might be. The job requires you to move to the small Italian town of Alba.

Oh, and it's only a part-time position so you'd need to find another gig to make ends meet.

The job listing is here. You're welcome.