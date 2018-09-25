New Words Added To Scrabble

(104.3 WOMC) - Scrabble players, time to rethink your game because 300 new words are coming your way, including some long-awaited gems: OK and ew, to name a few.

Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of "The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary" on Monday, four years after the last freshening up.

Here are some of the newly added words that can land you multitudes of points:

OK

Ew (defined as an expression of disgust)

Bestie (a best friend)

Facepalm

Hivemind (a large number of people with shared opinions)

Puggle (breed of dog – pug and beagle)

Nubber (tool for holding the short end of a cigar)

Twerk (a dance that involves squatting and shaking your butt)

Zomboid (a will-less and speechless human)

Sheeple (people who act like sheep – used mainly by douches on social media who think you care about their political opinions)

Botnet (private computer network infected with malware)