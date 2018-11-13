Oh Good, Tide's New Packaging Looks Exactly Like Boxed Wine

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- As if Tide Pods, which look like candy, weren’t bad enough, the detergent brand has come out with new packaging that looks a lot like a box of wine.

On Friday, Procter & Gamble debuted its “Tide Eco-Box,” designed for people who order their detergent online.

The box o'Tide comes with a snout and closely resembles boxed wine. Buzzfeed's Ryan Broderick tweeted about the packaging: “I’ve never wanted to do anything as much as I want to f---ing chug detergent out of this Franzia box.”

this looks like a wine box, have they learnt nothing from the tide pod eating meme https://t.co/d5KyFnAxUS — Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) November 12, 2018

According to a press release, the company plans to start shipping Tide for e-commerce customers in a cardboard box that includes a twist-to-open spout, a pull-out stand and a measuring cup. Liquid detergent comes in a sealed bag in the box.

This new design uses 60 percent less plastic and 30 percent less water than the current 150 oz. press-tap version of Tide, Procter & Gamble says. It requires less packaging than shipping a bottle of detergent because it doesn’t need those extra layers of cardboard boxing or bubble wrap. And the company says it’s lighter and takes up less room in delivery trucks, so it costs less to ship.

The new packing will be available through big online retailers like Amazon starting in January, per BuzzFeed.

Although this all sounds completely practical, Tide’s new look — which resembles a big ol’ box of booze — has created quite a stir on Twitter.

Tide box wine pairs well with a nice sauteed Tide Free & Gentle for your weekly date night pic.twitter.com/5KNn1LikZs — jake, math lover (@watislive) November 12, 2018

I'll take one on the rocks https://t.co/gDXwzZAvLO — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) November 12, 2018