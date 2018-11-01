If You Like Black Coffee, You Might Be a Psychopath

A new study from the University of Innsbruck in Austria says that people who drink their coffee black often have psychopathic or sadistic traits, and coming from a journalist who relies on copious amounts of black coffee when on deadline, this study could be true.

The people behind the report surveyed more than 1,000 adults about their taste preferences with foods and drinks that are bitter. To get answers, the adults in the study took four different personality tests that examined traits like narcissism, aggression, sadism and psychopathy.

Interestingly, the study found that people who tend to like bitter foods such as black coffee or tonic water also had personality traits that could be seen as bitter and unpleasant.

"The results of both studies confirmed the hypothesis that bitter taste preferences are 39 positively associated with malevolent personality traits, with the most robust relation to everyday 40 sadism and psychopathy," the study says.

Of course, not every single person who enjoys the bitter taste of kale is a raging psychopath ready to destroy your life, but you might want to pay attention to how your co-workers take their coffee in the morning, or better yet, how you take your coffee.