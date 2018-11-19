The New "Magical Burger" Includes a Rainbow Bun, Banana Ketchup, Marshmallows, and Sprinkles
This is either America's most intriguing or most disgusting burger and we're really not sure which. There's a burger spot in Anaheim, California called Ground House. And they just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger. Here's what it's got:
1. Four burger patties with cheese.
2. A rainbow bagel as the bun.
3. Three aioli sauces, one of which is a Banana ketchup aioli.
4.Colorful Marshmallows.
5. And rainbow sprinkles.
As for how it tastes well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it.
@dannygrubs enjoying his MAGICAL BURGER