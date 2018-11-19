Dreamstime

The New "Magical Burger" Includes a Rainbow Bun, Banana Ketchup, Marshmallows, and Sprinkles

November 19, 2018
Categories: 
Features

This is either America's most intriguing or most disgusting burger and we're really not sure which. There's a burger spot in Anaheim, California called Ground House.  And they just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger.  Here's what it's got:

1. Four burger patties with cheese.

2. A rainbow bagel as the bun.

3. Three aioli sauces, one of which is a Banana ketchup aioli.

4.Colorful Marshmallows.

5. And rainbow sprinkles.

As for how it tastes well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it.

@dannygrubs enjoying his MAGICAL BURGER -------------------- . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #groundhouseburger #burger #eat #food #foodie #igfoodie #foodporn #igfood #9gag #tats #sushi #fish #fishing #bikes #hypebeast #crazyfood #ocfoodie #icecream #desserts #pastries #cakes #cupcakes #fitness #irvine #shabshabu #diet #irvine #newport #cheeseburgers @eater @eatfamous @foodbeast @thisisinsiderfood @buzzfeedfood

A post shared by Ground House Burger IRVINE, CA (@groundhouseburger) on

Tags: 
Burger
Magical burger
California
ground house