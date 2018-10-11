New Dating Term Alert: "Sneating" Is Going on Dates Just to Get Free Meals

(104.3 WOMC) - It's a good thing gender relations are so peaceful right now, which means no one's going to get indignant over this.

Here's the newest dating term for you: Sneating.

Sneating is when a woman goes on dates with guys JUST to get free meals. Preferably at nice restaurants, because if you're going to do something unethical, might as well go all the way with it.

There is one little aspect that makes such sneaky eating ever so slightly better.

According to the woman who coined the term, she won't do it with guys, quote, "who I don't think can afford to pay."