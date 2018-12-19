New Dating Term Alert: 'Scrooging' Is Dumping Someone Right Before the Holidays

(104.3 WOMC) -- We live in a time where we have to keep inventing new words to describe all the nasty, cruel, psychologically torturous aspects of a modern dating life. Here's the latest.

The new dating term is "SCROOGING." That's when you dump someone before the holidays, mainly to avoid having to buy them a gift.

eHarmony came up with the term, and they say that based on their research, one out of 10 people have scrooged someone, and men are more likely to do it than women. Oh, and since we're just a week out from Christmas, you might THINK you're safe from being scrooged, but you're not.

If you feel like the person you're dating has been pulling away from you a little bit lately, it could be because they're planning to scrooge you at the last minute this week.