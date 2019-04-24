You Can Now Get Your Caffeine In Gummy Bear Form

(104.3 WOMC) -- Gourmet candy company Sugarfina is putting something new into their gummy bears: coffee.

Sugarfina is collaborating with Alfred Coffee out of California to create delicious, caffeinated gummies.

Three flavors will be released that includes "Cold Brew, Bourbon Cold Brew, and Iced Vanilla Latte".

A press release says the bears "are made with real coffee and have 60mg caffeine per serving, equivalent to one shot of espresso".

The candy comes in miniature coffee cups and coffee bags.

They will be offered in a "But First, Coffee" tumbler that can be reused by any coffee lover.

SugarFam, our new Cold Brew BearsⓇ collection with @alfredcoffee is available in both coffee bags & our adorable Mini Cups. We've created three classic caffeinated gummy bear blends: Cold Brew, Iced Vanilla Latte & Bourbon Cold Brew--https://t.co/pCpO06Np5c pic.twitter.com/8BJsXDQOEa — Sugarfina (@sugarfina) April 23, 2019

You can purchase the gummies here.