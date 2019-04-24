Netflix Reportedly At Risk Of Losing 'The Office'

(104.3 WOMC) -- NOOO, GOD! NO, GOD, PLEASE, NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Netflix appears to be at risk of losing the beloved NBC series "The Office."

According to the Wall Street Journal, with NBCUniversal set to launch a streaming service, internal discussions have begun regarding the removal of the show from Netflix after the contract ends in 2021.

NBCU owns the show and licensed reruns of "The Office" to Netflix years ago.

The report also includes data on the viewership behind shows like "The Office," which—as IndieWire points out—currently stands (by an incredible margin, mind you) as the platform's most-streamed program. In second place is fellow NBC property "Friends," while another little network juggernaut by the name of "Seinfeld" is currently busy enjoying presumed domination over on Hulu.

CNBC's Steve Kopack says while some programmers will allow Netflix to continue streaming their shows, it can come at a huge cost, possibly over $100 million or three times the original fee it was licensing the show for. Netflix typically decides on what shows to pay for on a case-by-case basis.

So with that being said, viewers will have to wait and see if Netflix does indeed have to pay up to keep "The Office."

And some advice to Netflix: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, - Wayne Gretzky" - Michael Scott.