Netflix Releases List Of All Horror Titles Coming This October

(104.3 WOMC) - It's that time of the year when everyone wants something a little scary to watch and enjoy.

As September is coming to a close, we’re reminded that our favorite spooky month is coming nearer. In the month that’s known for its flannel weather, dressing up in scary costumes and watching all the horror movies, one thing is certain: Netflix is here to celebrate with us.

Netflix has put out its Halloween season offerings, spotlighting new spooky titles coming to the streaming service in October, already existing scary Netflix originals, and other horror films and series that can be found in the Netflix library.

Video of Netflix &amp; Chills: Horror Edition | Netflix

They've also included a category of "slightly spooky" offerings for those who want to get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy the season without necessarily giving themselves a fright.

So, grab a bag of popcorn and your coziest blanket. Here’s all the horror titles coming to Netflix this October.

Oct. 1:

The Shining

Oct. 3:

Truth or Dare

Oct. 4:

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Oct. 5:

Malevolent

Oct. 12:

Apostle

The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell

The Haunting Of Hill House

Oct. 19:

Haunted

Oct. 26:

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Currently streaming on Netflix (if you can't wait until October):

Netflix Originals:

Hold the Dark

The Ritual

1922

Clinical

Ghoul

Cargo

The Babysitter

Before I Wake

Gerald’s Game

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

Ravenous

Train to Busan

Slasher

More movies:

It Follows

The Conjuring

The Witch

Veronica

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Creep

Hush

Tales of Halloween

Under the Shadow

Oculus

Cabin Fever

Teeth

The Reaping

The Sixth Sense

More TV shows:

The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-7

American Horror Story: Seasons 1-7

Z Nation