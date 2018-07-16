'Stranger Things' Teases Something New Coming to Hawkins for Season 3!

(WOMC) - Something big is coming to Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix released a teaser trailer Monday for Season 3 of the hit show "Stranger Things," which shows a brand new mall has opened in the town.

The promo video is full of 1980s mall-culture references, from the vintage logo for retailer to Gap to a shoutout to the now-departed bookstore chain Waldenbooks and music retailer Sam Goody.

We then see that Steve (played in the show by actor Joe Keery) has a job at a scoop shop with new character Robin (played by Maya Hawke).

The video also promises the mall is “coming next summer,” which may be a hint to the launch date of Season 3.

Watch the trailer below.