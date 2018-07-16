'Stranger Things' Teases Something New Coming to Hawkins for Season 3!
July 16, 2018
(WOMC) - Something big is coming to Hawkins, Indiana.
Netflix released a teaser trailer Monday for Season 3 of the hit show "Stranger Things," which shows a brand new mall has opened in the town.
The promo video is full of 1980s mall-culture references, from the vintage logo for retailer to Gap to a shoutout to the now-departed bookstore chain Waldenbooks and music retailer Sam Goody.
We then see that Steve (played in the show by actor Joe Keery) has a job at a scoop shop with new character Robin (played by Maya Hawke).
The video also promises the mall is “coming next summer,” which may be a hint to the launch date of Season 3.
Watch the trailer below.
Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018