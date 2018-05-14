Neil Young Announces Solo Show At Fox Theatre

(WOMC) -- Legendary artist Neil Young is bringing his solo tour to Detroit on July 3 at 8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets (starting at $49.50) go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Regarding his scheduled Detroit concert, Young wrote, “The beautiful Fox Theatre, lovingly restored by my friend, Dick Kughn and his friends who love Detroit so much. The Motor City, where I first recorded with the Mynah Birds on Motown in 1965, where I appeared in a Hootenanny at the Chessmate Club on Livernois and wrote songs in the White Castle across the street; where I played the Masonic Hall with CSNY’s first tour, and where I have so many great friends at Ford. I’m still trying to get High-Resolution music into cars! Imagine that.”

Young is one of the most influential songwriters and guitarists of his generation, known for classics including “Old Man,” “Harvest Moon” and “Heart of Gold.”